Essex LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

