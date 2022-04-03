Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $95,197.44 and approximately $540.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.29 or 0.07551079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00100210 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.