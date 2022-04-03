Etherland (ELAND) Price Tops $0.0260 on Exchanges

Etherland (ELAND) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Etherland has a market cap of $807,765.14 and $4,683.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherland coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Etherland has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00109013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherland Coin Profile

Etherland (CRYPTO:ELAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling Etherland

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

