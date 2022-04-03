EverRise (RISE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $543,231.00

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One EverRise coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $63.52 million and approximately $543,231.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EverRise has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EverRise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056218 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EverRise

EverRise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverRise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverRise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.