Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,511 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.96, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

