Exeedme (XED) Trading 8% Lower This Week

Exeedme (XED) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and $358,515.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.70 or 0.07572497 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,623.77 or 1.00024930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

