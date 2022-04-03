Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Financial Review

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Exelixis has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exelixis and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 16.10% 11.17% 9.61% MeiraGTx -211.03% -39.79% -24.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exelixis and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 1 7 0 2.88 MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Exelixis presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.23%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Exelixis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and MeiraGTx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $1.43 billion 5.10 $231.06 million $0.71 32.24 MeiraGTx $37.70 million 16.86 -$79.56 million ($1.81) -7.86

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exelixis beats MeiraGTx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

