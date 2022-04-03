ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) to post $307.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.00 million and the lowest is $300.63 million. ExlService posted sales of $261.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

EXLS opened at $145.14 on Friday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $90.88 and a 12-month high of $146.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

