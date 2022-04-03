Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Cap of $318,566.03

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $318,566.03 and $977.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

