extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0001

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $78,218.66 and $696.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,409.40 or 0.99852626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00068771 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.00362238 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00139558 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.