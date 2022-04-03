F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,194 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of F.N.B. worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,419,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,151,000 after purchasing an additional 897,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 142.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,332,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 783,090 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

