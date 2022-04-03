FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the highest is $3.26. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.29 to $13.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.10.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,650 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $429.12. 366,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,978. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $306.86 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

