Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $192,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,068 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.56. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

