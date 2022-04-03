Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,669,000 after acquiring an additional 135,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 562,791 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.84.

Shares of FIS opened at $103.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.