Financial Survey: American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) vs. Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. American Equity Investment Life pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Equity Investment Life has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 12.85% 6.27% 0.51% Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Equity Investment Life and Jackson Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 2 6 0 2.75 Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus price target of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.24%. Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.11%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Jackson Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.69 billion 1.04 $473.99 million $4.54 8.72 Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.46 $3.18 billion N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Jackson Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

