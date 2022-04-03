Financial Survey: Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) versus Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Mirion Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.24 million 2.55 $2.30 million $0.42 14.95 Mirion Technologies $322.10 million 4.99 -$127.90 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mirion Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Mirion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 17.33% 11.26% 10.60% Mirion Technologies -37.22% -26.26% -11.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Autoscope Technologies and Mirion Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mirion Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mirion Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.87%. Given Mirion Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Mirion Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company provides Autoscope video systems that process video input from a traffic scene in real time and extracts the traffic data, including vehicle presence, bicycle presence/differentiation, counts, speed, length, time occupancy, turning movements, and flow rate; and RTMS radar systems that use radar to measure vehicle presence, volume, occupancy, speed, and classification information for roadway monitoring applications. It also offers IntellitraffiQ software that provides traffic measurement and data collection across large and small areas. The company markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Autoscope Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

