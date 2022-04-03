Financial Survey: Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) vs. Its Peers

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) is one of 934 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Longboard Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longboard Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Longboard Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5969 20438 42833 849 2.55

Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 409.43%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 91.55%. Given Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Longboard Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Longboard Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.60% -23.69% Longboard Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,331.18% -138.74% -12.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Longboard Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A -$27.80 million -2.47 Longboard Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.88 billion $247.60 million -2.03

Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Longboard Pharmaceuticals. Longboard Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as Arena Neuroscience, Inc. and changed its name to Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2020. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

