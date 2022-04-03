FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.86 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003469 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 818,113,531 coins and its circulating supply is 485,682,342 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

