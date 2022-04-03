Firo (FIRO) Market Cap Reaches $63.57 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Firo has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $63.57 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00010499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 13,071,900 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

