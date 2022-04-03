First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) to report $14.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.20 million and the highest is $14.22 million. First Community posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $60.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $63.74 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $65.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

FCCO opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $159.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Community by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Community by 2.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in First Community by 5.6% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Community by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Community by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

