FirstCoin (FRST) Achieves Market Cap of $28,957.62

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. FirstCoin has a market cap of $28,957.62 and $77.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,317.54 or 0.99832493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00070881 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00028336 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002439 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

FirstCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

