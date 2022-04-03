FirstCoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (FRST)

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstCoin has a market cap of $28,687.93 and approximately $76.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,029.10 or 1.00153513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00027122 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002348 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

FirstCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

