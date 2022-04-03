Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $102.99. 2,170,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,541. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

