Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.52% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 547,632 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 295.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 395,556 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after acquiring an additional 320,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 936,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,560,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $56.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

