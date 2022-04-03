Flamingo (FLM) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $88.91 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.80 or 0.07536670 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,459.56 or 0.99991497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054431 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.