FLO Price Tops $0.0418 on Major Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

