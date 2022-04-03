Flow (FLOW) Market Capitalization Tops $2.64 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Flow has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $7.39 or 0.00015917 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $2.64 billion and $197.51 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 357,722,074 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

