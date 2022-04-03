Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.80.
FWONK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
About Formula One Group (Get Rating)
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.