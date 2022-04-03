Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

FWONK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 1.20. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.