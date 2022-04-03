Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRLN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $1.09 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Freeline Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FRLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.28). On average, research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.