Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $5.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FYBR. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

FYBR stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

