Function X Market Cap Tops $246.47 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Function X has a market capitalization of $246.47 million and $3.23 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,676.95 or 1.00139023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00068910 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00027886 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002329 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010066 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

