Furucombo Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $214,267.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.83 or 0.07595975 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,994.38 or 1.00111518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047756 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,632,371 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

