Fuse Network Market Capitalization Tops $23.40 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.78 or 0.07562962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,083.72 or 1.00302716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

