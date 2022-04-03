Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $40.37 million and $578,624.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,670.36 or 0.99526240 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,278,343 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

