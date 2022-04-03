FUTURAX (FTXT) One Day Volume Tops $7.00

FUTURAX (FTXT) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $21,422.76 and approximately $7.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00300979 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004545 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.91 or 0.01412941 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars.

