GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Price Hits $3.03

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $2.16 million worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00006487 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00049828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.68 or 0.07491884 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,557.44 or 0.99752581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

