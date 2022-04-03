Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 9,638 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,742,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The stock has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average of $151.77.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

