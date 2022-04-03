Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Geeq (GEEQ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Geeq has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and $289,368.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00108968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,556 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

