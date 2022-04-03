Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genesco by 145.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCO opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. Genesco has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

