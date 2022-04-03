Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of GCO opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. Genesco has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genesco by 145.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 32,061 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.