Ghost 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87,157.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and $87,157.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ghost Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

