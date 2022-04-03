Glitch Trading Up 11.8% This Week (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $31.98 million and approximately $642,996.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000871 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Glitch has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.37 or 0.07544105 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,411.64 or 1.00199623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

