Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLBE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,207.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,736 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,772,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 38.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of -51.16.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

