Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Cut by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450,351 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

NYSE:GPN opened at $139.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.47 and a 200-day moving average of $140.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

