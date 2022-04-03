Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Global Payments by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,752,000 after purchasing an additional 648,789 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Global Payments stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.42.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.