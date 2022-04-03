Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.65). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
