Goldcoin Hits Market Cap of $4.40 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $3,673.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00273616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001416 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,946,061 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

