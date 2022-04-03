Golden Goose Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $145,657.44 and $15,928.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

