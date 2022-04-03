GoNetwork Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (GOT)

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $108,556.78 and $27,565.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,317.54 or 0.99832493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00070881 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00028336 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002439 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

