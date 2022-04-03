Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Graham worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Graham by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham stock opened at $619.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $547.75 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.